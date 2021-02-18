The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

