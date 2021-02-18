The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1,539.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

