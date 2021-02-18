The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.59% of The J. M. Smucker worth $78,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

