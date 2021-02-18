The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.32. 142,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

