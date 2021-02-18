The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,580,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 19,520,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.84.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 257,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The Gap has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,577 shares of company stock worth $952,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 75.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 288,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 100.0% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

