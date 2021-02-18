The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Raised by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $287.13. 18,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,764. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $297.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

