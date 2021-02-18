The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.36.

The Chemours stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

