The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

CAKE traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.15. 101,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,974. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.