The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $36.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

