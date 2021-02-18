The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 98,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

