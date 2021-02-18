The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.00-24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $932.73.

SAM stock traded up $46.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,213.62. 248,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $999.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $936.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,236.57.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total value of $9,329,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

