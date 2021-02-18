The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Earnings Results

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $77.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,136.02. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,413. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,236.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,002.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $938.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.42.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.42, for a total value of $9,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

