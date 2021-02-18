The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

