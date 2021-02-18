The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

