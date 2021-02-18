The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will announce sales of $14.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.06 million. The Alkaline Water posted sales of $12.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $49.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 43,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

