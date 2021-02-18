TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) & XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Critical Analysis

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.3% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and XTL Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.54% -57.08% XTL Biopharmaceuticals N/A -38.54% -37.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TFF Pharmaceuticals and XTL Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.48%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than XTL Biopharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and XTL Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.87 million ($5.31) -3.19 XTL Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.35 million N/A N/A

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats XTL Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology (CVI), along with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), to evaluate the immunogenicity of universal influenza vaccines; and cooperative research and development agreement with United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases for use of its thin film freezing technology platform. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also has a joint development and collaboration agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop commercial products incorporating Augmenta's human-derived monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 therapeutics. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1 for various indications. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

