Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240,864 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Textron by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Textron by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Textron by 8.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Textron by 12.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Textron stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

