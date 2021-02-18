Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

NYSE TGH traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,248. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

