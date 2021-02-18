Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 7639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Textainer Group by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Textainer Group by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

