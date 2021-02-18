Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,325,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 141,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,558 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

