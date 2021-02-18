Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,236 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Itron worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 286.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

