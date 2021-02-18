Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,238 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

