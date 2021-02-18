Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,293 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Shares of ODFL opened at $207.99 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

