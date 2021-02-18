Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 691.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 268,746 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $124.31 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

