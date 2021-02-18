Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Avient worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of AVNT opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

