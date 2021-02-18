Teton Advisors Inc. Takes $325,000 Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 351.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 53.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

LXFR opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

