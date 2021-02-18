Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navistar International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Navistar International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. Navistar International Co. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

