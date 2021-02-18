Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,617,000 after purchasing an additional 225,991 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,688 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $38.58 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

