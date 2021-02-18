Teton Advisors Inc. Has $90,000 Stake in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDCA stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.69. MDC Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

