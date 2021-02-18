Teton Advisors Inc. Has $539,000 Stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $179.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.