Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
Shares of TX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. Ternium has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.
Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.