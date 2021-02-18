Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. Ternium has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $1,863,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 42.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

