Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.