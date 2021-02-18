Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Teradata worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,905. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.