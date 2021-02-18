TenUp Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. TenUp has a market capitalization of $510,564.52 and $36.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018792 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004038 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000999 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

TenUp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

