TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 311,609 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $60,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $502,915,000 after purchasing an additional 361,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,854 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,463,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,373,000 after acquiring an additional 740,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,224,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,777. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.