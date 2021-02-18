Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Short Interest Update

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 15,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,154. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.30 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.30.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.