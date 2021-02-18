Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Arnnon Geshuri Sells 1,750 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $287.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.49 and a 200-day moving average of $216.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of -201.30 and a beta of 0.30.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

