TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

