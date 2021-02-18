TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.10

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.10 and last traded at $98.18, with a volume of 1351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 147.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TechTarget by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,509,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

