Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,769 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,930,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $147.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,415,000 shares of company stock worth $1,379,858,495. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.