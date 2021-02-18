Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 102.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 145.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Truist increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

