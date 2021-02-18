Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 161.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.44. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.