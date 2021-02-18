Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 214 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

