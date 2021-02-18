Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,457 Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.93 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

