TD Securities Raises Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$3.25

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$2.70 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.71.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) alerts:

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.75 million and a P/E ratio of -37.39. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$703,621.38. Also, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,342.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.