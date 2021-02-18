TCF National Bank Purchases 1,307 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $131.49 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.23.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

