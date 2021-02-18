TCF National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

TCF National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,756 shares of company stock worth $1,510,884 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

