TCF National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 353,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

