TCF National Bank Has $443,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $157.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $159.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

