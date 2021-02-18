TCF National Bank Buys 265 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $798.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $819.17 and a 200-day moving average of $549.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,602.71, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

